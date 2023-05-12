That’s amore! It’s been one year since Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark hosted their Italian wedding — and the twosome are still head over heels for each other.

“Our first wedding anniversary,” the pregnant TV personality, 34, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 12, alongside snaps from their European nuptials. “@thegoodthebadthebogie I freakin’ love you. You make me so happy.”

The former Vanderpump Rules star — who is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband, 43 — playfully pointed out, “I seriously nailed my wedding look,” referring to her fairy tale Galia Lahav gown.

Clark also reminisced about the couple’s romantic ceremony via Instagram on Friday, joking, “Sorry, no refunds! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!”

The commercial casting agent shared a carousel of snaps from his many adventures with Schroeder, including two pictures from their wedding and one of his wife with their 2-year-old daughter, Hartford, at the lake.

“I love you Stassi! Lyly,” he added.

Clark later poked fun at the pair’s union via his Instagram Story. “Let’s celebrate the day you gave up on finding anyone better than me,” he captioned a Polaroid of the Off With My Head author flipping him off. “Happy anniversary!”

Us Weekly broke the news in February 2018 that Schroeder and the Florida native were dating six months after she split from Patrick Meagher.

The twosome got engaged in July 2019 and the Pump Rules cameras were there to capture the moment. Less than one year later, Schroeder was fired from the Bravo series in June 2020 after her past racially insensitive comments about former castmate Faith Stowers resurfaced.

The Next Level Basic author, however, had a new adventure on the horizon. Us confirmed four days after her firing that Schroeder was pregnant with her first child.

Three months later, Clark and the Louisiana native tied the knot in a backyard after having to postponed their overseas nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic’s travel restrictions.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The twosome — who welcomed Hartford in January 2021 — eventually had the Italian wedding of their dreams in May 2022 surrounded by some of their Pump Rules pals, including Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz.

However, their special day wasn’t without controversy as Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor missed the event at the last minute. (Plus, Us confirmed at the time that multiple stars were cut from the guest list.)

“To our faces, they are telling us that they are coming, but behind our back, the dude is texting Beau’s best friend that they’re not,” Schroeder said on her and Clark’s “The Good the Bad The Baby” podcast in May 2022. “Good friends don’t do that.”

Cartwright, for her part, told Entertainment Tonight in March that she does “regret not being there.” She added, “I hope one day they can forgive us.”

That same month, the “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host surprised fans when she announced that the couple are expecting their second child. The duo later announced they are having a baby boy.

Amid her second pregnancy, Schroeder has stayed busy by traveling with Clark on their Mommy Dearest tour. The pair were in Washington, D.C. earlier this week and jetted off to Philadelphia on Thursday, May 11.

“We tourist so hard 📸,” Clark captioned a series of snaps on Wednesday, May 10, from their time in D.C., including a picture of the duo trying to pose with the various monuments.

Schroeder trolled her and her husband’s tourist ways, writing in the comments section: “One of my dating dealbreakers used to be people who pose like they’re holding monuments. Who have I become.”