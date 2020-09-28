Like mother, like daughter! Pregnant Stassi Schroeder’s baby girl is going to be as well-dressed as her mom.

“I’m a monster who is creating another monster. #ootd,” the Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, captioned a Saturday, September 26, Instagram Story video. “This poor baby has no clue.”

In the social media upload, the former reality star opened closet doors to reveal little outfits on hangers, as well as tiny shoes lined up on shelves. The stylish set-up also included clear bins for socks and accessories.

Us Weekly broke the news in June that the Next Level Basic author is pregnant with her and Beau Clark’s first child. The Louisiana native confirmed her pregnancy and shared the sex of their upcoming arrival later that same month.

The mom-to-be has been vocal about her family plans since before the commercial casting director, 40, proposed to her in July 2019.

“I think I’m ready to have a baby,” the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host exclusively told Us one month ahead of her engagement. “I’ve never really been someone that’s, like, dreamt about her wedding … but I always knew that I wanted to be a mom. So I feel like I’m in a place in my life where I make my own decisions and forge my own path. I know I want to be a mom, so I would rather get knocked up before I waited to have a wedding.”

Schroeder went on to joke that she should “get pregnant with triplets,” explaining at the time: “People have told me that a lot of women when they get pregnant, they hustle even more. They just have so much energy and they’re laser-focused and they’re able to get s–t done even more, and I’m like, ‘Huh!’”

Since the former Bravo personality’s baby news, Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright have also announced their pregnancies with husbands Randall Emmett and Jax Taylor, respectively.

The “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast host, 30, revealed with the help of pink parachutes earlier this month that she has a baby girl on the way, while the Kentucky native, 31, is expecting a son.