Talk about a deep sleep! Rachel Bilson snapped a morning mirror selfie on Friday, March 25, with her bra hooked around her stomach.

“When you wake up and realize, this is how far you got with taking your bra off the night before. #momlife,” the actress, 40, captioned the Instagram Story photo with her long-sleeve shirt pulled up. The Los Angeles native’s black undergarment could be seen above her teal bottoms in the social media upload.

The O.C. alum is the mother of daughter Briar, 7, whom the Hart of Dixie alum welcomed in October 2014 with her then-fiancé, Hayden Christensen.

When it comes to coparenting, the exes’ dynamic has been “going pretty well,” Bilson exclusively told Us Weekly shortly after their 2017 split.

“For her to have another house to go to, I think that’s actually been helpful,” the Last Kiss star explained at the time. “So, all in all, it’s been good.”

The former couple “have to trust each other” while raising Briar, Bilson added during an April 2021 “Betches Mom” podcast episode.

“Luckily, [Christensen] is pretty hardcore with [the COVID-19 restrictions],” the Edie Rose cocreator explained at the time. “He’s actually been in Canada for a bit, so that’s pretty safe knowing she’s not seeing him. That’s not a worry. … It’s nice because she’s had the opportunity to have another house to go and not be stuck in our house the entire time. So I’m grateful for that and we’ve just handled it. Survival mode.”

That same month, Bilson revealed that her and the 40-year-old actor’s child has yet to see his work in the Star Wars franchise. “I’d like to keep it that way,” the fashion designer joked at the time. “Because he kills children [in the movies], so let’s keep that from her until she’s like 80.”

Four months prior, she exclusively told Us that Briar was “not aware that her dad is one of the biggest villains of all time,” referencing his Darth Vader character.

“When that [time] comes, I don’t know how that’ll probably fare in school because nobody will mess with her!” Bilson joked in the December 2020 interview.

The Nashville alum added that while her daughter is “aware” that her parents are actors, she doesn’t “totally” understand their careers. “She has a tiny grasp,” Bilson explained. “She sees, like, I had to tape an audition.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.