Birthday with the boys! Richard Gere’s wife, Alejandra Silva, rang in her 40th birthday with her youngest sons at her side.

“Thank you all for the birthday wishes. After almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better,” Silva wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 16, sharing a beach photo with the couple’s two toddlers. “Thank you for all the love ❤️ I give it all back to you! 💫.”

In the pic, the humanitarian held hands with her boys — Alexander, 3, and the pair’s second son, 2 — as they walked toward the ocean. Silva and her brood also enjoyed a festive lunch on the shore, complete with a miniature cake with a photo of the Spain native on the top.

“Birthday lunch in paradise,” she captioned a Thursday Instagram Story snap of the group’s pizza lunch and their special dessert.

The Maybe I Do star, 73, and Silva dated for nearly three years before tying the knot in an intimate civil ceremony in April 2018.

“I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path,” the former publicist — who coparents son Albert, 9, with ex-husband Govind Friedland — told Hola magazine after marrying the Pretty Woman star. “It had to be that way in this lifetime. He has promised me at least 20 good years! But I have to confess that he has much more energy than me, is much more active. It’s hard to keep up with him. … He’s not human!”

One year later, the couple’s blended brood grew when Alexander was born in February 2019. Gere — who also shares son Homer, 22, with ex-wife Carey Lowell — and Silva welcomed their second child together in April 2020.

The married couple have since frequently shared their little ones’ milestones via social media, while continuing to grow deeper in love.

“Richard and Alejandra have a very intellectual and spiritual relationship. [They’re both Buddhists] and they’ve bonded over their shared sense of spirituality and strong belief in karma,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They’re very happy in their beautiful home and love their family time, but they also enjoy traveling and experiencing new cultures together.”

The insider added at the time: “They’re big on reading, exercising together and meditation. Richard says he and Alejandra just click in a way he’s never experienced with anyone else, and that’s not to put any of his exes down.”