Another petite Palin has arrived! Willow Palin gave birth to her and husband Ricky Bailey’s third child on Wednesday, March 30.

“Pace Banner Bailey,” the Alaska native captioned the infant’s Instagram debut on Thursday, March 31. “Welcome to the world my sweet baby boy!”

Sarah Palin’s daughter, 27, wed her partner in September 2018 in Alaska, nine months after their engagement. In May 2019, Willow announced that they were starting a family with an Instagram baby bump debut.

“[Bailey] and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world!” the then-pregnant star told her followers at the time. “Baby Baileys arriving December 2019.”

Willow gave birth one month ahead of her due date, naming her baby girls Banks and Blaise. “We are so in love with you girls,” the new mom captioned Instagram photos of the infants in November 2019. “11.17.19. Blaise Indi Mae 5.1 lbs. Banks Bianca Ann 5.0 lbs. Healthy, Beautiful girls!”

While announcing her second pregnancy in November 2021, Willow revealed the sex of her upcoming arrival. “Been keeping this guy a little bit of a secret,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “One more week and we’ll be halfway with our BOY.”

Teen Mom OG alum Bristol Palin shared the social media upload on her Story, writing, “Can’t wait for my sis’ baby BOY.” Her former costar Kailyn Lowry commented that “boys are so fun” to raise, referencing her experience with Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 8, Lux, 4, and Creed, 20 months.

Willow gave a glimpse of her growing baby bump with a mirror selfie the following month, writing, “Me and baby dude just trekking along.”

In another December 2021 post, the then-expectant star showed one of her daughters pressing a hand against her budding belly. “Sis loving on baby brother,” Willow captioned the sweet Instagram shot.

Bristol became a mother ahead of Willow, welcoming son Tripp, now 13, with then-fiancé Levi Johnston in 2008, followed by Sailor, 6, and Atlee, 4, in 2015 and 2017, respectively with ex-husband Dakota Meyer.

When it comes to coparenting her little ones, the former reality star told her Instagram followers in September 2020 that it’s important to “put [the] kids first,” advising, “Remove your emotions/ego. Don’t try to destroy the other party. Encourage their relationship with your kids. (At the end of the day, the more people who show up to cheer your kids on at a soccer game, the better. Remind yourself that every day).”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.