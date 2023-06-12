Girl time! Christine Brown and daughter Truely had the time of their lives in San Francisco and got into some — pretend — trouble to kick off the summer.

“We enjoyed our trip @tussaudssf while in San Francisco,” the Sister Wives star, 51, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 10. “It was AMAZING how life like the statues are. #sotalented #madametussauds #tripwithdaughter❤️❤️ #sanfrancisco.”

The mother-daughter duo playfully posed for mugshot photos while at Madame Tussauds in the City by the Bay over the weekend. Brown had a straight face as she joked she was “the accomplice” in whatever scheme landed her behind fake bars.

Truely, 13, meanwhile, was the fake “the mastermind” of the pair. The Utah native also shared snaps of her youngest child sitting beside several statues at the museum, including Taylor Swift and Al Capone stuck in jail.

Earlier in the month, Brown explored the Winchester Mystery Mansion in San Jose, California, with Truely by her side. (The mansion is known for being the world’s longest renovation — and a modern marvel for all of the construction that took place before owner Sarah Winchester died in 1922.)

“Crossed an item off my bucket list today!” the Cooking With Just Christine star wrote via social media on June 5. “It was incredible. I highly recommend both tours! #winchestermysteryhouse #lifegoals #blessed #momlife #bucketlist #hauntedmansion.”

Christine shares Truely — as well as daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19, and son Paedon, 24 — with ex-husband Kody Brown. The former couple, who still costar on the TLC series, spiritually wed in 1994 following Kody’s legal marriage to Meri Brown in 1990 and spiritual union with Janelle Brown in 1993.

The Wyoming native, 54, later divorced Meri, 52, and wed fourth wife Robyn Brown in 2014. At the time, he remained in a spiritual relationship with Meri.

Kody’s life began unraveling in November 2021 when Christine publicly announced that she and the patriarch had called it quits. Janelle, 54, confirmed in December 2022 that she and the former firearms salesman had been separated for “several months” after filming season 17 of the reality show. The estranged couple share six children: Logan, 29, Madison, 27, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18.

Meri, for her part, released a joint statement in January with Kody announcing that they too had parted ways after more than 30 years together. The former spouses share one child, Leon, 27.

Robyn, 44, has remained by her husband’s side through all the family’s ups and downs. The duo share son Solomon, 11, and daughter Ariella, 7. Kody previously adopted the Utah native’s three children from a prior marriage: Dayton, 23, Aurora, 20, and Breanna, 19.

Christine, meanwhile, has moved on romantically with David Woolley. The twosome announced in April that they are engaged after less than one year of dating.

“David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful every day,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives.”