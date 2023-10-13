While Christine Brown didn’t have all her children in one place on her wedding day, Janelle Brown celebrated the rare achievement with her own six kids.

“Finally got a picture with my babies. Happy mama ❤️😀,” Janelle, 54, captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, October 12, sharing a snap from the nuptials.

Janelle looked radiant in a pink cap-sleeve dress alongside eldest daughter Madison, 27, and her husband, Caleb Brush, who had kids Axel, 6, Evangalynn, 4, and Josephine, 8 months, in tow. Janelle’s daughter Savanah, 18, and sons Logan, 29, Hunter, 26, Garrison, 25, and Gabriel, 22, were all smiles as they posted for the family pic.

Janelle shares her children with ex Kody Brown, whom she entered a spiritual marriage with in 1993. She revealed during the season 17 Sister Wives: One-on-One special in 2022 that the twosome had been separated for “several months.” Season 18 of the TLC reality show, which debuted in August, has explored the fractures in their relationship before they officially called it quits.

“I do miss Kody. We are very best friends. We have a lot of conversations,” Janelle confessed during a September episode following a blowout fight with her then-husband. “I miss him in my bed. I miss him in my house. I miss him.”

The pair attempted to make amends, but Janelle ultimately decided she wanted to keep her distance for a little longer. “I don’t need a lot from him,” she said to the cameras. “But when it comes down to [the fact that] he all of a sudden doesn’t want to be a father to my kids because they disagree with him … That sort of changes the cost benefit equation for me in this marriage.”

Kody was legally married to Meri Brown from 1990 to 2014 when he opted to divorce Meri and lawfully wed Robyn Brown in order to adopt her kids from a past relationship. Kody and Meri, 52, initially remained in a spiritual marriage after the shakeup, confirming their breakup earlier this year. He and Robyn, 45, are still together.

Christine, meanwhile, was the first of Kody’s sister wives to leave the family in 2021. She moved on with David Woolley in the wake of her divorce, making their romance Instagram official on Valentine’s Day. He popped the question in April, and the pair exchanged vows in an outdoor ceremony in Utah on Saturday, October 7.

Janelle was the only one of Christine’s Sister Wives costars to attend the nuptials. The bride celebrated with five of her and Kody’s six children — son Paedon, 25, and daughters Aspyn, 28, Mykelti, 27, Ysabel, 20, Truely, 13 — but daughter Gwendlyn, 21, was noticeably absent.

“I honestly don’t know [why],” Mykelti said during a Patreon Q&A when asked about Gwendlyn skipping the wedding. “I don’t know. Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there. When she didn’t show up it was kind of a shock to me. I didn’t know that she wasn’t going to be there.”

She continued: “I think it’s tragic and sad for my mom. I don’t know the reasons why. There could have been an emergency. There could have been nothing, who knows? … But it is sad.”

Neither Gwendlyn nor Christine have further addressed her absence.