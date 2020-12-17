Sophie Turner Slams Anti-Maskers: I Wore One Giving Birth

“And that’s the tea.” Sophie Turner gave a glimpse into her birth experience while criticizing anti-maskers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart,” the Game of Thrones alum, 24, said in her Wednesday, December 16, Instagram Story while taking a sip of tea.

The actress welcomed her and Joe Jonas’ daughter, Willa, now 4 months, in July. While the couple have kept their little one’s life private, Nick Jonas told Entertainment Tonight in November that he has met his niece.

“I have,” the “Jealous” singer, 28, gushed to the outlet at the time. “It’s, you know, Joe and Sophie’s thing to speak about or not, but she’s the best.”

While pregnant with her daughter during the COVID-19 spread, the English native was outspoken about following safety rules. When Evangeline Lilly refused to quarantine in March, for example, Turner slammed the Lost alum, 41.

The drama began when Lilly posted a photo of a cup of tea via Instagram, writing, “Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices … where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. … Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. #businessasusual.”

Turner told her Instagram followers to “stay inside” later that same week. “Don’t be f–king stupid,” the Emmy nominee said. “Even if you count your ‘freedom over … your health.’ I don’t give a f–k about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So stay inside guys! It’s not cool, it’s not big, and it’s not clever. And that’s the tea.”

Lilly’s former costar Maggie Grace commented directly on the Canadian actress’ Instagram post at the time, writing, “Hey there, I read your pre-edit post and I find it concerning. There’s no need to panic, but at the same time this is about all of us — the vulnerable, the immunocompromised, old folks. … Trust the extensive science here and not overwhelm the health care system. I say this with all humility, please rethink this. Your kids will be just fine without going to gymnastics, I promise.”

Lilly apologized in a later post, calling her previous statement insensitive to the “very real fear and suffering” in the world. “Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message,” the Squickerwonkers author wrote in March.