Suits’ Amanda Schull Welcomes 1st Child With Husband George Wilson

Family of three! Amanda Schull welcomed and her husband George Wilson’s first child, a baby boy, in February, Us Weekly confirms.

“My latest project,” the Suits star, 41, captioned her Tuesday, March 10, Instagram reveal.

The actress and Wilson tied the knot in May 2011.

Schull is known for playing Katrina Bennett in Suits, as well as Jody Sawyer in Center Stage. Despite playing the lead in the 2000 movie, the Hawaii native originally auditioned for the role of Maureen Cummings.

“I said, ‘Oh, I do like this character more. I’d like to audition for this role please,’” the former professional ballet dancer told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2018. “I said, ‘I just think she’s nastier. I think it’s more fun.’”

The One Tree Hill alum went on to say, “I think they were all important story lines. I think that like any kind of career there are many different people involved in the ballet world. There are stage moms, there are people who have eating disorders, there are people who have family dynamics outside that change the trajectory of their career. There are all sorts of things that exist in the ballet world. And they did want to be as true to dance as possible.”

While the Pretty Little Liars alum has reunited with the film’s cast over the years and “regularly” keeps up with her former costar Sascha Radetsky, she has also spoken fondly of her fellow Suits alum Meghan Markle over the years.

“Prince Harry is the lucky one,” Schull gushed to Australian magazine New Idea in May 2018. “I’m so thrilled for both of them. I don’t know Harry personally, but he’s a very lucky man to have Meghan in his life because I can only say wonderful things about her.”

“A fun little tidbit with Meghan — she was a Center Stage fan,” Schull told Us exclusively in April 2018. “So she would ask me lots of questions about Center Stage, which is really sweet.”

Markle left Suits in 2018 after seven seasons on the USA show, while Schull was promoted to a series regular that same year.