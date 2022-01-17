Tori Roloff Explains Why Son Jackson’s Legs Look ‘More Bowed’ After Surgery

Setting the record straight. Tori Roloff clarified why her 4-year-old son Jackson’s legs “look more bowed” one month after his procedure.

“So Jackson DID have leg surgery,” the Little People, Big World star, 30, wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday, January 16. “However, it was to correct bowing over time. He had plates put on his growth plates. Nothing changed immediately. As his legs grow, they will hopefully straighten, and we will avoid a more invasive surgery.”

The TLC personality, who is also the mother of daughter Lilah, 2, noted that her eldest child has “been overcompensating while walking to avoid his shoes touching his ‘boo boos,’ which is why they look more bowed.”

The reality star added that Jackson’s legs “aren’t changed and he’s not in any pain,” concluding, “We’re hoping over the next five to six years, the pigeon toe and the bowing will be gone. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern for baby J.”

The social media upload came shortly after the Oregon native posted footage from her and Zach Roloff’s beach trip with their little ones. Jackson could be seen sitting in his car seat and running on the sand in the videos.

Tori’s son had surgery in December 2021. “This kid time and time again blows us away,” she wrote via Instagram last month. “He was so brave and confident. He made Zach and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry.”

The photographer called Jackson’s surgery “one of the hardest days” she’s experienced since becoming a mom, writing, “Watching your child in pain is never something a parent wants to go through. However, we are trusting his doctors and our Lord that this was the best decision for him.”

Tori showed him walking in a video taken two days after the procedure. “This kid is absolutely killing it,” the proud mom gushed at the time. “I am so proud. It was the less invasive surgery (thank goodness) and easier all around on baby J. So we won’t see a difference for a while, but he is so resilient and is taking it all like a champ.”

She and Zach, 31, welcomed Jackson in May 2017, followed by Lilah two years later. The couple suffered a miscarriage in early 2021, announcing in November of that same year that their rainbow baby is on the way.