Feeling confident! Less than one month after welcoming baby No. 3, Loren Brovarnik is showing off her postpartum progress.

“Alex [Brovarnik, my husband] and I are going out tonight, and I am really challenging myself. I am really stepping out of my comfort zone right now,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 33, said in a Saturday, September 24, Instagram Story video. “I’m wearing a crop top. I’m 18 days postpartum.”

She continued at the time: “It’s unbelievable what a woman’s body does, but you know what? I’m gonna embrace my body right now and the crop top and the mom jeans and I’m gonna have fun tonight.”

The New York native announced earlier this month that she and Alexei, 33, had welcomed their third child.

“SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik. Our baby girl was our anniversary gift, born September 6 at 11:40pm,” the reality TV alums captioned a joint Instagram post. “Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined. Thank you to my better half @lorenbrovarnik for making me the happiest man alive ❤️.”

The married couple first met during Loren’s Birthright trip to Israel where her now-spouse was serving as the tour group’s medic. After the twosome fell in love abroad, the Ukraine native eventually proposed before they applied for a K-1 marriage visa and joined the cast of the hit TLC series.

After celebrating their nuptials both in the U.S. and in Israel, the duo settled in Florida before welcoming sons Shai, 2, and Asher, 12 months. Loren announced her third pregnancy in May.

“Happy Early Mother’s Day 💕 We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!”

While Loren has loved her new role as a mother of three, she has also been candid about her changing body.

“That’s the downfall [of pregnancy and childbirth]. There’s also the positive to it because not everybody bounces back like some people, and that’s OK,” the Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days star exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “I want to show people that women go through these changes [when they] grow a human inside [them] so it takes time for your body to heal.”

She continued: “I want to have a mommy makeover done within the next few years. … [I want to do] everything. We’re gonna tuck this in. We’re gonna get these out. We’re gonna tighten here. You know, nothing crazy. [But] if I’m under, I’m under, just do it.”

Scroll below to see photos of Loren proudly sporting crop tops and bikinis just 18 days after giving birth: