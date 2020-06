Mellow Little Man

That same month, she told Us Weekly and other reporters that there is no loud disciplining in their house. “All I have to do is say, ‘Oh, Bear, no thank you,’ and he goes, ‘OK, mom,'” the Batman & Robin star said. “He’s got it. We just can talk like that because he’s not feeling crazy. When they feel bad, when they eat unhealthy food and they don’t feel good, then they don’t act good. Same as us.”