The best birthday bash! Alyssa Scott rang in her daughter Zeela’s fourth year with a unicorn-themed party.

The 28-year-old model documented the festivities on her Sunday, February 27, Instagram Story, from “the birthday girl” riding a toy unicorn to jumping on a trampoline with her friends. The little one wore a purple gown and pink cowboy hat to the party and blew out candles on a sprinkled, blue-frosted cake. The Texas native decorated the event with colorful balloons and unicorn table settings.

Scott welcomed her daughter in February 2018. Three years later, news broke that she was pregnant with her second child, her first with Nick Cannon.

“Celebrating you today,” the then-expectant star captioned a June 2021 maternity shoot photo with her budding belly on display. The Wild N’ Out host, 41, cradled her stomach in the social media upload.

Scott gave birth to their baby boy, Zen, in June 2021. The Masked Singer host announced nearly six months later that the little one died from a brain tumor.

“Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen,” the former Nickelodeon star told his Nick Cannon Show audience in December 2021. “Never had an argument, never was angry. She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible [to Zeela].”

The following month, the All That alum confirmed that he is expecting his eighth child, a son with model Bre Tiesi. (The California native also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 10, with Mariah Carey, son Golden, 5, and daughter Powerful, 14 months, with Brittany Bell and twins Zion and Zillion, 8 months, with Abby De La Rosa.)

Scott subsequently wrote via Instagram Stories that she was “at peace” but didn’t appreciate Zen’s name being mentioned in “conversations that aren’t in light with his light and legacy.”

She explained, “It isn’t something I chose for him or myself. It’s important for me to let you all know … I look at everyone’s predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in.”

Cannon apologized on an episode of his show that same week. “It felt like I was probably making some comparatives or probably discussing when talking about the passing of my son Zen and then also talking about the new child that I’m expecting. I didn’t have to do that. I didn’t need to do that,” the Drumline star said in January. “I promise you, I promise the mothers of my children, I promise my family that I [will] do better and continue to be more understanding, caring, compassionate, like they often show me each and every day.”

Scott has continued to document her grieving journey for her social media followers. Earlier this month, she shared throwback photos via Instagram, calling Zeela “the best big sister.”

Keep scrolling to see how Scott rang in the little one’s birthday on Sunday, from decor to dessert.