Insecurities

Graham explained her decision to post a photo of her stretch marks in August 2019 three months later, telling Taylor Hoit on a November Fearless segment: “I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was gonna feel good, and I didn’t. I just felt terrible. That morning actually, I really thought to myself, ‘Get it together, Ashley. There are other women out there who are going through the same thing as you. Why don’t you have a dialogue with them? This is a new body that I’m walking into. Why don’t I just put myself out there with this new body?’ I felt so isolated. I felt so alone.”