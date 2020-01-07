Bump Watch Ashley Graham’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Model’s Pregnancy By Riley Cardoza January 7, 2020 Courtesy Ashley Graham/Instagram 59 60 / 59 Loving Lunch Graham enjoyed an In-N-Out burger while showing off her bare baby bump in a bikini in January 2020. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News Reach Your Fitness Goals in 2020 With This $35 Smart Watch Lifestyle Influencer Destiney Green of @momcrushmonday Shares Her Tips for Celebrating the Holiday Season with Friends Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News