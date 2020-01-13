Bump Watch Ashley Graham’s Baby Bump Album: See Pics From the Model’s Pregnancy By Riley Cardoza January 13, 2020 Courtesy of Ashley Graham/Instagram 62 1 / 62 Sweet Celebration Graham wrote “10 M!!” on her baby bump in January 2020 to ring in 10 million Instagram followers. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Cookies More News How Stars Earned Their SAG Cards: Rami Malek, Jennifer Lawrence and More! Chris Harrison Previews ‘Gut-Wrenching’ End of ‘The Bachelor Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News