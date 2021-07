Catching Z’s

“This little cutie is sleeping through the whole night,” Tisdale wrote on her July 2021 Instagram Story. “She’s super rested and so our [sic] mom and dad. We are so proud of her. The fact that you can put her in her crib and she goes to sleep on her own reminds us what a big girl she is. You can tell she’s really proud of herself as well. She’s much more happy, alert and balanced.”