Babies Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French’s Daughter Jupiter’s Baby Album: Photos By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale/Instagram 17 17 / 17 Hanging Out Jupiter rested adorably on her dad’s chest in June 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Bachelorette’ Season 17: Katie Thurston’s 29 Suitors Confirmed as ABC Teases Surprise Contestant Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants Have Several Bachelor Nation Ties: Details Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News