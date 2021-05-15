Babies Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French’s Daughter Jupiter’s Baby Album: Photos By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Ashley Tisdale/Instagram 6 2 / 6 Perfect Pair She slept in French’s arms in May 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News