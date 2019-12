A Silly Serenade

While singing her own rendition of Drake’s “In My Feelings” — complete with lyrics including “Kulture, do you love me, I’m your mommy, I remember when I had you inside me” — the “Drip” singer gave kisses to her daughter as she rested in the crib. She captioned the sweet video, posted on August 15, “I really don’t wanna go to the studio today.”