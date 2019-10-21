Family Time Celebrity Families Visiting Pumpkin Patches in Fall 2019: Tori Spelling, Alec Baldwin and More By Riley Cardoza 5 hours ago Courtesy Bobby Dodd/Instagram 24 25 / 24 Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd The Married at First Sight alums “got some good pictures” with their daughter, Olivia. Back to top More News This Under-Eye Brightener Seriously Looks Like an Instagram Filter IRL Selling Fast! This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With 3,000+ Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon 77.9% of Users Sustained Weight Loss Over 9 Months Using This Program More News