Kids

Celebrity Kids Rocking Adorable Halloween Costumes: Hot Dogs, Skeletons and More

By
Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno Kids Pumpkin Patch
 Courtesy Ali Fedotowsky/Instagram
9
10 / 9

Riley and Molly Manno

Ali Fedotowsky’s son and daughter posed at a pumpkin patch in chicken and Maleficent costumes.

Back to top