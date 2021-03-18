Kids

Celebrity Kids Adorably Wearing Green for St. Patrick’s Day 2021: Photos

By
Jenna Cooper Presley St Patricks Day
 Courtesy of Jenna Cooper/Instagram
10
7 / 10
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Jenna Cooper

“Mama’s Lucky Charm,” the Bachelor season 22 alum captioned a photo of daughter Presley.

Back to top