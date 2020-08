Padma Lakshmi

Lakshmi revealed in her memoir Love, Loss, and What We Ate that she had her placenta powdered and encapsulated in pill form after the birth of her daughter, Krishna, because she feared postpartum depression. Wrote the Top Chef host: "I would have done anything to defend myself against collapsing from stress and fatigue and succumbing to the postpartum depression I was so afraid would beset me.”