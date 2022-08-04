February 2016
Ahead of welcoming their first child, the couple opted to pick their baby’s sex after extensive IVF treatments. After announcing that they were expecting a girl, Teigen received some backlash over the pair’s decision. “For the record, I am always happy and open to speak on infertility. The more casual, the better! I don’t mind,” she tweeted in response to the hater. “What is that difference though? I’ve already created embryos with a doctor. only after must it be random?”
Teigen further explained that she and Legend “didn’t create a little girl,” instead they “simply chose” put their female embryos in first and second. She noted that they also had male embryos which they hoped to use in the future.Back to top