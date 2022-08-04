February 2016

Ahead of welcoming their first child, the couple opted to pick their baby’s sex after extensive IVF treatments. After announcing that they were expecting a girl, Teigen received some backlash over the pair’s decision. “For the record, I am always happy and open to speak on infertility. The more casual, the better! I don’t mind,” she tweeted in response to the hater. “What is that difference though? I’ve already created embryos with a doctor. only after must it be random?”

Teigen further explained that she and Legend “didn’t create a little girl,” instead they “simply chose” put their female embryos in first and second. She noted that they also had male embryos which they hoped to use in the future.