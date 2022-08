October 2021

In honor of Pregnancy Loss Awareness Week, Teigen shared a photo of herself just weeks after losing baby Jack, explaining that her depression came and went. “As I’ve said before, I absolutely threw myself into writing, quickly, to distract from the trauma, the pain, the grief,” she wrote via Instagram. “But not all days were productive. Many were … this. Days I felt suctioned to the couch with barely an appetite to even taste our recipes.”