Babies Duck Dynasty’s Next Generation: See Robertson Family Members’ Babies Over the Years By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy Mary Kate Robertson/Instagram 4 2 / 4 Ella Robertson Mary Kate gushed over her “darling Ella girl” in April 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News All in the Family! ‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Is a Proud Mother of 14: Meet Her Kids All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Fuel Dating Rumors: Everything We Know More News