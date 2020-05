Social Distancing

“I understand you all are coming from a place of safety,” Roper wrote on her March 2020 Instagram Story after posting videos of her son swinging in a public park amid the coronavirus. “Those videos of Brooks swinging are from weeks ago. I just thought they could make some people smile today. I haven’t even left my house except to go get the mail at our mailbox in 10 days. I encourage the message, but kindness is always nice too.”