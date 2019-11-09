Special Partner

In November 2019, the doting dad shared a sweet video on Instagram that showed him teaching his daughter Annabel a Latin routine that he’d performed on Dancing With the Stars. “The request to re-create week 6’s samba made how hard it was to learn 100% worth it – and then some,” he captioned the adorable video that showed him on his knees alongside his daughter as they executed the moves perfectly. “This is the cutest thing ever,” former DWTS contestant Rumer Willis commented on the post.