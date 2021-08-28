July 2021

The Bachelor Pad alum wished Johnathan a happy birthday via Instagram, writing, “I tell myself the way his short life ended isn’t my fault, but part of me always wonders if maybe it is some sort of karma from decisions I made when I was in college and had custody of my siblings. … I thought I had no choice but to go through with an abortion. This happened twice when I was raising my siblings. … I never ever talk about this [because] I’m embarrassed of my lack of responsibility.”