Family Time Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s Family Photos With Son Otis and Daughter Daisy By Riley Cardoza July 12, 2021 David Banks/AP/Shutterstock 9 1 / 9 July 2021 Daisy and Otis stood on the mound with their dad when he threw the first pitch at a Chicago Cubs game. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News