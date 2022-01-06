Jeff Lewis and Ex Gage Edward’s Ups and Downs While Raising Daughter Monroe

The good and the bad! Jeff Lewis and Gage Edward have experienced highs and lows while coparenting their daughter Monroe.

The former couple welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in October 2016. “At 4:22pm today, I grew up,” the Flipping Out star captioned his first child’s Instagram debut. “Welcome Monroe Christine Lewis.”

Three years later, Lewis and his former employee called it quits. “This has been a long time coming,” the Bravo personality told Jeff Lewis Live listeners in January 2019, noting that Edward had moved into a hotel.

“We’ve been in separate rooms for a very long time,” the real estate speculator went on to say at the time. “We’ve had a lot of discussions about it. … It was kind of like a roommate situation. And I think the reason we hadn’t ripped the Band-Aid off and actually separated was because, A, we have the baby, and neither one of us want to leave the baby. And then, also, financially, it wasn’t the best time.”

The following month, the California native said during another radio show appearance that he planned to “pursue having another child … with or without Gage.”

Lewis, who briefly dated Scott Anderson in 2020, matched with a surrogate in September of the following year. “I like her a lot,” the interior designer told cohost Megan Weaver in 2021. “We’re actually in the contract phase. … This is what’s happening. We could potentially do a transfer in December or January, that gives us a September or October baby. I have two embryos: the boy or the girl.”

The reality star spoke “seriously” to Weaver about his options at the time, saying that the Megan Weaver Design creator gave him “really sound advice.”

Lewis concluded, “To be honest with you, Megan, I really want both of them.’”

As for Edward, the Nebraska native is focusing on raising Monroe. “She’s both funny and very smart,” he said during an April 2020 Instagram Live. “I think it’s just interesting to watch how a kid learns. I think that Monroe’s smart. Everybody’s parent says their kids are the smartest, but I think it’s just fascinating to see how they learn. … Every morning, I have coffee and she’ll have water and we talk about any dreams she had or anything else. She’s super sweet.”

Keep scrolling to see his and Lewis’ ups and downs with their little one over the years, from their custody battle to their temporary romantic reconciliation.