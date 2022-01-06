Jeff Lewis and Ex Gage Edward’s Ups and Downs While Raising Daughter Monroe

May 2021

“I have some wonderful news. After 26 months [of negotiations] with Gage Edward Fredenburg — most of it was contentious, I would say — we have settled our custody agreement,” Lewis said. “His lawsuit against me has dropped. My lawsuit against him has been dropped. And we have come to an agreement about custody. I’m OK with the schedule, I think it’s going to be good for her. It’s going to switch because we’d been doing every other day. And now it’s going to be two days over there, two days at my house. … I think I wrote my last check to my attorney. I think I’m done.”