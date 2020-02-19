A beaming bride-to-be. Jenna Dewan was all smiles on Wednesday, February 19, spotted running errands hours after announcing that she and boyfriend Steve Kazee are engaged!

The Flirty Dancing host, 39, and the Tony Award winner, 44, shared their engagement news on Tuesday, February 18, and later posted a behind-the-scenes look at “the moment” he popped the question.

In a snap, shared on Dewan’s Instagram Story, the Soundtrack actress covered her face in shock as the Once star stared into her eyes and appeared to be tearing up.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” she captioned the photo of the pair on Tuesday, announcing their engagement. In the snap, the pair are nearly kissing and his hand is placed on her cheek; her left hand is placed over his, showing off the ring, crafted by Bayou with Love.

He posted the same photo and quoted “Let It Breathe,” a song by Water Liars, in his caption. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen,” he wrote via Instagram. “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

The couple, who began dating in October 2018, announced that they were expecting their first child together in September 2019. Dewan also shares 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

In January, the dancer opened up about how her pregnancy the second time compares to the first.

“First pregnancy was really easy. [Everly] was a dream pregnancy. This time around is also really great, but everything’s happening faster,” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “[This time,] I’m swelling faster. I have heartburn faster. I was way more [nauseous this time around. It’s different.”

Luckily, her daughter is ready to become a big sister.

“She’s old enough to understand that she’s going to have responsibilities and she’s a big sister. She’s taking it very seriously,” Dewan told Us Weekly the same month. “She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time.’ It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night, could she get out of her bed and go sing the baby a song? And I was like, ‘That is so sweet.'”

Scroll through the gallery to see Dewan’s growing bump — and giant rock!