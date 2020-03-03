Preparing for parenthood! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shopped at a kids’ store nearly one month after the actress’ pregnancy news broke.

The Game of Thrones alum, 24, kept her stomach covered in an oversize Giants sweater with matching sweats and white sneakers on Monday, March 2. She and the Jonas Brothers member, 30, who wore all black, headed into a children’s shop in Studio City, California. Turner was photographed holding a tiny bomber jacket in the store and pulling toys down from shelves.

Us Weekly confirmed in February that the couple are expecting their first child together. The Emmy nominee is “due in the middle of summer,” a source told Us exclusively at the time.

Another insider added, “Having children and starting a family was part of Joe and Sophie’s plan. They’ve always known they wanted kids.”

In May 2019, the pair tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Billboard Awards, and Diplo live-streamed the nuptials on social media. “It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny,” Turner told PorterEdit of the DJ, 41, broadcasting the surprise nuptials on Instagram Live. “I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé,’ but … marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

The Dark Phoenix star added, “I don’t know if I feel like a wife yet. I don’t know how I feel. I mean, I feel good, obviously. But it happened so recently that I’m just kind of floating at the moment.”

She and the Camp Rock star wed again in front of their family and friends in June 2019 at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, a commune in Provence, France.

The couple were first linked in 2016, and the former Disney Channel star proposed the following year. “She said yes,” the New Jersey native captioned his 2017 engagement announcement.

