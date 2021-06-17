Family Time Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Family Album Over the Years: Photos By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Lauren Burnham Luyendyk/Instagram 9 2 / 9 Party of Five Burnham snuggled her infant twins following their June 2021 arrival. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Machine Gun Kelly’s Sweetest Moments With Daughter Casie Over the Years The Cutest Photos of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Daughter Stormi Over the Years Lust Is in the Air! The Sexiest Celebrity Couple Photos of 2021 So Far More News