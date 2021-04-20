Pregnancies

Lauren Sorrentino’s Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 1st Child With Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino: Baby Bump Album

By
Lauren Sorrentinos Pregnancy Pics Ahead 1st Child With Mike The Situation Sorrentino Baby Bump Album
 Courtesy of Lauren Sorrentino/Instagram
6
3 / 6
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

Snow Cute

She went on a walk with Mike and their dog in February 2021.

Back to top