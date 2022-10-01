One happy family! Machine Gun Kelly loves being a dad to his daughter, Casie, and teaching her new things — and showing her new places.

“It’s my daughter’s first Europe tour 💼🇫🇷,” the “Bloody Valentine” rapper, 32, captioned a Friday, September 30, Instagram carousel. In the snaps, Kelly — real name Colson Baker — and Casie, 13, explored various cities in Europe, including Paris.

As the father-daughter duo traipsed around the continent, they were also joined by Kelly’s fiancée, Megan Fox. In one pic, the couple — who got engaged earlier this year — wore matching bucket hats as they posed for a snap with Casie and a group of friends during a night out.

The Life In Pink star — who shares Casie with ex Emma Cannon — has long gushed about fatherhood and his close bond with his little girl.

“I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it’s this pure bounce, she’s so excited for life like she’s so young in her life,” Kelly said during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in December 2021. “I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that.”

The Ohio native added at the time: “I will take any amount of torture that would come her way if it can just be on me so that she can keep [that pure innocence] forever because it’s worth living for to see that. Her voice is so sweet and it’s not tainted with what the world has to offer.”

Kelly and Casie’s family grew as the rapper began dating the Transformers actress, 36, in 2020, after connecting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.

“In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” the Holiday in the Sun actress — who shares sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 6, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — wrote via Instagram in January. “We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

Fox concluded: “Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes. … and then we drank each other’s blood 1.11.22.”

The couple — who costarred in Good Mourning, which premiered in May — have been “inseparable” as they blend their families and finalize wedding plans.

“They really are two peas in a pod and when they have time to spend together, they really are inseparable,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They’re in the midst of wedding planning. They could be married by the end of this year or by early next year.”

