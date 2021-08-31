Nicki Minaj’s new role! The rapper became a mom in September 2020 and has been gushing about her son ever since.

The Queen Radio host announced her pregnancy news two months ahead of her baby boy’s arrival. “#Preggers. Love. Marriage. Baby carriage,” Minaj captioned her July 2020 baby bump debut via Instagram. “Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

After giving birth to her infant, Minaj revealed his sex but kept his name under wraps. The songwriter has yet to reveal the moniker she and her husband, Kenneth Petty, chose for the little one.

The couple wed in October 2019. They previously dated as teenagers, reconnecting in 2018. “Nicki is absolutely head over heels in love with Kenny,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She fell hard and fast. She hasn’t smiled this much in a long time.”

Minaj was “over the moon” to start a family with the New York native, another insider exclusively told Us in 2020. “She has wanted to become a mother for a long, long time,” the source said.

In fact, the actress said in 2014 that she felt she was “put here to be a mother” one day.

“[My biggest fear] is that I’ll become so consumed with work that I’ll forget to live my personal life to the fullest,” the Grammy nominee explained to Complex at the time. “If I’m done with my fifth album and I don’t have a child by then, no matter how much money I have, I would be disappointed. … I definitely will be married before I have my baby. I want to make sure I do it in that order. I’ve always felt like that since I was young; my mother always put that in my head.”

The “Moment 4 Life” singer added at the time: “I always said, ‘When I have my baby, it’s going to be all about my baby.’ I don’t want the child feeling like they don’t have all of my attention, so I always said, ‘I’m going to take a little break.’ But we’ll see.”

Keep scrolling to read the former American Idol judge’s sweetest statements about her son over the years, from his nickname to his milestones.