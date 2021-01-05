Babies Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Son Matteo’s Baby Album: Family Pics By Riley Cardoza 2 hours ago Courtesy Nikki Bella/Instagram 37 36 / 37 Kiss, Kiss Matteo was all smiles in January 2021 while getting a kiss on the cheek from Chigvintsev. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Everything Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Have Said About Their Strained Family Relationship Once In A Lifetime Chance! Become Part Of This Fast Growing Startup! More News