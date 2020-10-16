Babies

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Son Matteo’s Baby Album: Family Pics

By
So Sleepy! See Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev’s Son Matteo’s Baby Album
 Courtesy of Nikki Bella/Instagram (2)
18
4 / 18
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Passed Out

The infant sweetly slept in Chigvintsev’s arms in August 2020.

Back to top