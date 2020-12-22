Pregnancies Pregnant Bindi Irwin Shows Baby Bump Pics Ahead of Her and Chandler Powell’s 1st Child By Riley Cardoza December 22, 2020 Courtesy of Bindi Irwin/Instagram 3 2 / 3 Progress Report The former reality star showed her pregnancy progress after “dinner” with her family. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News See Larsa Pippen’s Transformation Through the Years From Basketball Wife to Reality Star Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News