Exclusive Pregnant Kailyn Lowry Has ‘No Contact’ With Chris Lopez: ‘I’m Prepared to Raise Another Baby on My Own’ By Emily Longeretta 2 hours ago Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram 10 1 / 10 Clearing the Air Lowry said she has “no idea” why Lopez originally said that she wasn’t pregnant with his baby. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News