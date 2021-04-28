Pregnancies

Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Welcoming Twins: Pregnancy Pics

By
Making Big Moves'! See Pregnant Lauren Burnham’s Baby Bump Progress
 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram
92
91 / 92
podcast

Cute Kicks

The twins were “making big moves” in Burnham’s belly, she wrote via Instagram in April 2021.

Back to top