Pregnancies Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of Welcoming Twins: Pregnancy Pics By Riley Cardoza March 9, 2021 Courtesy of Lauren Burnham/Instagram 53 51 / 53 Feeling Formal Burnham showed her 23-week bump in a brown dress and white heels in March 2021. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News