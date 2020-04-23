Royals Princess Charlotte of Cambridge’s Royal Life in Photos By Us Weekly Staff April 23, 2020 James Whatling/MEGA 65 60 / 65 Soccer Skills The princess showed off her athletic ability at a charity polo match in July 2019. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Get Your Glow On With These 10 Spring and Summer Must-Have Beauty Products Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Get More Focus & Relief With This All-Natural Supplement This No. 1 Bestselling Amazon Carbon Filter Face Cover Ships in 3 Days! More News