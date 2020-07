Power of Adoption

“[There are] hundreds of thousands of children that are ready to be your child [and] you’re a forever parent the minute you accept the love of that child,” Bullock told Hoda Kotb in June 2018 about the women’s shared path to motherhood. “It’s amazing to me how we can take away people’s happiness by telling them this is the box that you have to stay in. There is no box. There’s no box.”