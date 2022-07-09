Slumber party fun! To celebrate his daughter Penelope’s 10th birthday, Scott Disick threw together a sweet party filled with family, matching pajamas, roses and doughnuts.

“Happy birthday to my little angel pie,” the Kardashians personality, 39, captioned Instagram Story snaps on Friday, July 8, from the festivities. “Love my peep aleep.”

Disick decorated his home with a neon, LED light that read “Happy Birthday” as well as giant, pink balloons that spelled out “Happy Birthday P.” At the party, Disick and his children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, whom he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian — wore matching white Morgan Lane PJs that were each embroidered with their initials. (The Flip It Like Disick’s alum’s version said “Lord” instead of “SD” in reference to his Lord Disick nickname.)

Elsewhere at Friday night’s party, Disick treated the birthday girl to a special manicure. While Penelope got her nails done, she hung out with Reign, her 9-year-old cousin North and a crew of her friends.

The New York native, who dated the 43-year-old Poosh founder on and off for nine years, also shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his little girl.

“Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it,” Disick — who split from model Rebecca Donaldson last month — captioned a Friday Instagram post of a throwback snap of Penelope. “Happy birthday p! Words will never describe how much love I have 4 you! ❤️.”

Kardashian’s sister Khloé Kardashian replied to Disick’s emotional social media message at the time, commenting, “I’m not ready. Scott, I can’t. How is time moving this quickly??”

Several hours earlier on Friday, Kourtney — who wed musician Travis Barker in Italy in May — set up her own party for Penelope.

“My daughter is turning 10 tomorrow,” the wellness blogger wrote via Instagram Story, sharing a display of heart-shaped balloons, healthy treats, flowers and an inflatable waterslide — all in various hues of pink.

While Kourtney’s relationship with the Talentless founder eventually fizzled out, they remained amicable coparents to seamlessly raise their brood.

“The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” Disick exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019. “They don’t deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way [to coparent]. We still need to be as honest and as good to each other as if we were together. Let’s raise these children together and that’s it.”

He continued: “The fact that we’ve tried and made it work makes life that much better. I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day.”

Scroll below to see inside Disick’s intimate birthday party for Penelope: