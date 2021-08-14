Not on theme? Shawn Johnson revealed that her and husband Andrew East’s son Jett’s nursery was inspired by one of their potential names for him. However, the couple decided against the moniker after the room was already done.

The Olympian, 29, released a YouTube video of the nursery tour on Friday, August 13, but the montage was filmed while she was still pregnant.

“By now, you will have met him, you’ll probably know his name,” she explained in the clip. “I am curious. We don’t know his name now, but one name that we’re thinking about is Bear. Hence, we have the honey bear, we have the bears on his crib. … Bear is one [name] that we are leaning toward.”

Johnson showed off the bear motifs around the room, including artwork of a bottle of honey shaped like a bear hung on the wall.

The former gymnast and East, 29, announced their son’s name on July 30, one week after his birth. She later revealed via Instagram that the duo, who tied the knot in April 2016 and are also parents of 21-month-old daughter Drew, took inspiration from their family when deciding on the name.

“Jett James East,” Johnson wrote at the time, adding that Jett is “my great great great grandmothers name” and James is “Andrew’s brothers name.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum confirmed on July 20 that their son had arrived. “Andrew and I are so excited to announce the arrival of our little man,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “He is happy and healthy, and we are so obsessed with him!”

Elsewhere in the nursery video, Johnson noted that the room had “way different vibes than Drew’s” when she was a baby. She recalled that they “kept it pretty neutral” until Drew was born because they did not know the sex of their first child ahead of time. After she made her debut, the décor became “pretty girly.”

The athlete used several elements from her daughter’s room in her son’s, including a chair and a rug. She added to the existing components with furniture that Jett can use for years to come.

Johnson and East also had a back-and-forth discussion about whether they’d allow their son to sleep in their room. “We’re not sleeping with the baby in our room. We gotta talk about this,” he said when she seemed to suggest the idea.

It turns out they were on the same page all along. “I agree 100 percent with you,” she replied.

