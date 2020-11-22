Pregnancies

Stassi Schroeder’s Baby Bump Album: See Her Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 1st Child

By
Stassi Schroeder’s Baby Bump Album: See Her Pregnancy Pics Ahead of 1st Child
 Courtesy Stassi Schroeder/Instagram
27
27 / 27
podcast
LTG_IB_ALL_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

Baby on the Move

Schroeder shared a bathroom selfie of her bare bump in November and asked her followers, “Baby feels lower and I can breathe better today. What does this mean.” The former reality TV star joked that she was a little concerned about the answers she received: “Everyone is saying baby is getting into position. Need her to stay in because I was seriously looking forward to birthing a Capricorn. Lol.” The astrological sign’s dates start on December 22 and end on January 19.

Back to top